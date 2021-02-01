The 2021 Koestler Awards for art in criminal justice settings is now open.
There are 52 categories to choose from including the Themed Category “Together”. Every entrant will receive a certificate with many winners getting a cash prize (of between £20 and £100).
Every entry is in with a chance of being selected for the Koestler Arts annual exhibition which this year, will be back in it’s usual gallery in the autumn at the Southbank Centre in London.
The closing date for entries is Thursday 22 April 2021, so there’s no time to loose.
For guidance notes and an application form, please visit the Koestler Arts website.