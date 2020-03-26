As a way of tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has been challenged to undertake self-isolation and social distancing. Although we all appreciate why it’s so important to reduce the spread of the infection, for many this will be a particularly stressful and isolating time.
Humans are social animals and isolation and loneliness can exacerbate anxiety and depression and even impact our physical health. That’s why it’s so important to stay connected as best we can.
For many years, Unlock has run an online forum, specifically for people with a criminal record. We’ve always considered it to be a great way for people to connect over their shared experiences and, it’s an ideal place to ask a question and get a range of clear and varied responses.
But, it’s also a community where people can swap ideas, share stories, get moral support and create a sense of belonging.
So if you feel that you could benefit from being able to share your experiences and receive some online support then why not join theForum today.
Debbie Sadler, Advice Manager at Unlock